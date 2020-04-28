Neolith featured in brand-new home makeover show ‘Celebrity IOU’

Neolith has been featured in the brand-new hit HGTV show, ‘Celebrity IOU.’ The show is a new spinoff of Drew and Jonathan Scott’s popular home makeover series, ‘Property Brothers.’

In ‘Celebrity IOU’, the Scott brothers help Hollywood A-listers express their deep gratitude to the individuals who have had a major impact on their lives by gifting them with beautiful home renovations.

he Sintered Stone´s Blanco Carrara and Zaha Stone models appeared in Episode 2, which aired on April 20th, featuring the comedic actress Melissa McCarthy of ‘Bridesmaids’ and ‘Ghostbusters’ fame.

Extended Online Coverage

Additionally, Neolith was one out of only two brands mentioned on the official Instagram page of PropertyBrothers, with a followers base of 1.4 Million, reaching 33.9K likes.

