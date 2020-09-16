Crossville, Tennessee – Domestic tile manufacturer Crossville, Inc. is a tile supplier and sponsor of this year’s Southern Living Idea Home located in Asheville, NC. The current issue of Southern Living Magazine features the story of this house, including images and information about the Crossville collections chosen for three of the home’s bathrooms.

Southern Living “called on Southern dream team” to undertake the project: interior designer Lauren Liess, architect Beau Clowney, and homebuilder Buchanan Construction. Located in The Ramble community in Biltmore Forest, the 3,500-square-foot home features the latest in innovative design and architecture and boasts expansive porches and outdoor living space. The residence is designed to appeal to modern sensibilities while aesthetically blending into the natural beauty of the western North Carolina mountains.

Southern Living has been building its Idea Houses for more than 30 years. According to Deirdre Finnegan, VP/Group Publisher of Southern Living, “Our Idea Houses always provide incredible inspiration for anyone who is looking for a new home or is making updates to an existing home. We’re thrilled to have so many great partners to bring this year’s house to life showcasing some of our favorite design trends in fresh and inviting ways.”

Crossville collections were specified for three of the bathrooms in the stunning residence.

In one of the two upstairs bathrooms, designer Lauren Liess chose Crossville’s new Cursive collection for the shower walls, utilizing the 3”x6” tiles in an intricate basketweave pattern in the Ghost hue. For the shower and bathroom floors, she selected Crossville’s Jazz Age collection in the Louis colorway. This wood-look porcelain has the appearance of distressed, aged hardwood with authentic patina. Of course, the durable porcelain tile body is suited for wet areas, while true wood would not be an alternative. Liess took the design in an inventive direction by choosing the 2”x2” mosaic in a herringbone pattern to create a visually interesting and slip-resistant solution for the shower and bathroom floors.

For the second upstairs bathroom, Liess again chose Crossville’s Jazz Age in the Louis colorway but mixed up the installation with the 2”x2” mosaic in a straight pattern for the shower walls and floors. Transitioning to the bathroom floor, she opted for Crossville’s Familiar Territory in Crème. This sophisticated collection features multidirectional striations that are inspired by the look of quartzite and shifting sands and offer a lovely complement to Jazz Age’s wood look.

In the main level guest bathroom, Crossville’s stunning State of Grace collection was installed on the shower floor. Liess selected the 2”x2” mosaic in a straight pattern to bring a nuanced, marble-inspired style to this mountain dream house.