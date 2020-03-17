NeoCon 2020 Postponed

Due to the escalating COVID-19 outbreak and the need for social distancing, theMART, along with key industry stakeholders, have made the decision to postpone NeoCon 2020, originally scheduled for June 8-10, in Chicago.



The health and welfare of all NeoCon participants, as well as local, national and international communities at large, are our highest priority. For the past several weeks, the Mart has been closely monitoring the COVID-19 situation with partners and city and state officials. It is now clear that postponement is the correct decision and all those involved with the June event have new information with which to plan accordingly.



Our task ahead is to work with NeoCon partners and constituencies to determine the best option for alternate dates. We will communicate updated plans as soon as possible.