Matt Kahny Promoted to President of Dal-Tile

Dallas, TX - Dal-Tile Corporation is pleased to announce that Matt Kahny has been appointed president of the company. Dal-Tile is a division of Mohawk Industries. Kahny comes into his new role with years of experience in a variety of leadership positions within both Dal-Tile and Mohawk’s U.S. hard surfaces business. Kahny brings a deep understanding of all facets of the organization, including sales, marketing, product development and operations.

“I’m proud to lead this amazing Dal-Tile team,” said Kahny. “Our company grew into the largest tile provider in North America because of the talent and dedication of thousands of men and women. We’ll continue to work together to support our customers with industry-leading product innovation, marketing and exceptional service.”

Kahny began his career with American Olean in 1983. In the years that followed, he gained experience in operations, sales and marketing. After Dal-Tile acquired American Olean in 1996, Kahny was eventually promoted to senior vice president of marketing and product development for all Dal-Tile brands. In 2006, he added national sales to his responsibilities as executive vice president.

After much success growing sales at Dal-Tile, Kahny was appointed president of Mohawk’s U.S. hard surfaces organization. In this role, he significantly improved the business in every area, expanding the customer base, improving the product offering and successfully integrating the Pergo acquisition into Mohawk in 2013.

In 2016, Kahny returned to Dal-Tile to develop and grow key areas of the business, including countertops, home centers and independent distribution.

“Matt has a long history of successfully leading businesses by introducing innovative new products, broadening our distribution and building strong customer partnerships,” said Chris Wellborn, president and chief operating officer of Mohawk Industries and president of the company’s Global Ceramic segment. “With his focus on helping our customers succeed, I’m confident that under Matt’s leadership, Dal-Tile will prosper even more.”