Machine of the Month: Wilson Industrial heavy duty plunge cut saw

Wilson Industrial Heavy Duty Plunge Cut Saw
February 18, 2020
KEYWORDS limestone / stone cutters / stone fabrication
The New Wilson Heavy Duty Plunge Cut Saw is becoming a favorite among Wilson Industrial’s limestone customers. It has double the horsepower of the company’s regular heavy-duty saw and a new drive system that is proving to be a beast at cutting stone. The Plunge Cut Saw has a wider and longer main beam, allowing it to cut up to 10-foot-long blocks. The Plunge Cut Saw can be purchased in three different sizes and is fully programmable with Wilson Industrial’s UL Certified Mitsubishi Control System. It can also be installed inside or outside, with an additional weatherproof package.

www.wilsonsaws.com

