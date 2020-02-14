Jana Manzella Appointed First Female Senior Vice President in Florim/Milestone History

Florim USA, Inc., a leader in United States porcelain tile manufacturing, recently announced that Jana Manzella has been appointed Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing.

Notably, Manzella, an M.B.A. graduate with more than 20 years of experience in manufacturing, is the first female SVP in Florim/Milestone history. She brings more than 12 years of experience in porcelain tile sales and business development to this role and previously held the internal position of Key Accounts and Marketing Manager. Manzella stated that she looks forward to leading client retention initiatives and new client acquisitions. She will also provide strategic insights to support Florim’s continued growth in both the residential and commercial markets.

“It is a tremendous honor to be recognized for the contributions that I’ve made and will continue to make for this great company. Promoting from within for an executive level position is rare, and I believe it says a great deal about the type of leadership foundation that we have at Florim,” commented Manzella. “This strong foundation has fueled our growth and reputation for partnering with customers to achieve objectives together, as a partnership. As we move forward into 2020, I am excited to help lead our customer service, sales, and marketing teams, with a strong emphasis on integrity, customer engagement and responsiveness.”