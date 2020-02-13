Caesarstone introduces masters of stone

CHARLOTTE, NC — Caesarstone, the world’s foremost manufacturer of quartz surfaces is proud to lead the safety standard for the industry with the launch of MASTERS OF STONE. The extensive program was created for fabricators and their employees and it focuses on issues of health and safety in the workplace with a special emphasis on creating a space free of the dangers of potentially hazardous Respirable Crystalline Silica dust, the root cause of Silicosis. Caesarstone is investing in its customers’ businesses with the MASTERS OF STONE program, which will be free and available for use by anyone in the industry.

The program, consisting of professional seminars around the country and an extensive website for fabricators, will be available to all companies involved in the quartz surfaces business. MASTERS OF STONE formally launches on February 3, preceded by two seminars on January 28th and 29th in Las Vegas during the International Surface Event, the largest North American floor covering, stone, and tile industry event.

“We often hear feedback from fabricators around the world that safety guidelines can be complicated and confusing and that they lack knowledge about this issue,” said Elizabeth Margles VP of Marketing Caesarstone North America. “So we took on the challenge of making safety knowledge easily and clearly accessible to managers and employees in our industry by developing, among other means, a unique online Training Center especially for MASTERS OF STONE. When dealing with the dust risk and its implications, we at Caesarstone are determined to become part of the solution by being proactive and leading the revolution to create a safer work environment for all.”

Caesarstone will host two MASTERS OF STONE Health & Safety Seminar: Safety is in the Air—Seven Steps to Establishing a Safe Working Environment events during the International Surface Event in Las Vegas, January 28-30. The first on January 28 will be in conjunction with Rockheads Group USA, a group of stone fabricators dedicated to ethical and best practices in the industry. The attendees for the second event, on January 29, will consist of Caesarstone fabricator partners from around the country. Both events are already fully subscribed. Certificates of attendance will be emailed with electronic signature to each participating shop following the seminars.

The MASTERS OF STONE program formally launches on February 3 when the website and E-learning modules are released to all Caesarstone fabricators. The program will be available in English, French, Portuguese, Spanish, and Hebrew.

This will be followed by a robust schedule of professional training seminars for fabricators that will increase their awareness on safety and enrich their professional knowledge. The 2020 schedule to date includes—Q1: Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas; Q2: Queens, NY, Deer Park, NY, Lyndhurst, NJ, Los Angeles, San Francisco; Q3: Miami, Orlando, Clearwater, Pompano, FL, and San Diego. More will be added as the year progresses.

While Caesarstone has always had a robust training and communications program for its fabricator partners, MASTERS OF STONE is the result of many years of research and development to create a new concept and communication language to help fabricators and their employees to learn about: Health & Safety and Professional know-how in the most efficient way across various platforms with added value content for fabrication plant managers. The fabricators website is an accessible platform for safety and professional content, which enables the presentation of complex material as user-friendly content. It will have a responsive design for mobile and tablets.