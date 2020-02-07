Bostik introduces Three New Products at TISE

Bostik, Inc., a world leader in adhesives and installation systems for building construction, unveiled three new, cutting edge installation products at The International Surface Event (TISE) January 27-30 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas.

These introductions include VCT-LOCK™, a state-of-the-art, moisture-resistant, vinyl composition tile adhesive. This solvent-free adhesive dries translucent, and installers can trowel out a whole room, and then put down the tile up to 16 hours later. Ideal for installation in healthcare, hospitality, retail, educational and food preparation facilities, VCT-LOCK™ is highly water-resistant when dry. Additionally, it contains an advanced antimicrobial system, protecting it from bacterial and fungal growth.

A light-colored, high-strength acrylic polymer compound, ENCAP-COTE™ isolates old cutback stains and other adhesive residues that discolor/affect the bond of new flooring installations. Instead of labor and cost intensive process of troweling out a cement finish patch layer over the remaining residue of a floor, ENCAP-COTE™ can quickly and efficiently be rolled over cutback using a 3/8” nap roller to isolate it. This surface consolidator also maintains the integrity of a finished floor surface by protecting against plasticizer migration.

GYPSUM-COTE™, an acrylic floor preparation solution, has been formulated to fortify gypsum substrates before the application of floorcovering adhesives. It improves dry, porous substrates for a better bonding surface, protects the adhesive from alkalinity damage, and improves adhesive spread rate. GYPSUM-COTE™ is suitable for use over APA-approved flooring grade plywood, concrete or acoustical concrete, floor patch, and gypsum based substrates

Jake Stadler, Bostik’s Market Manager for Hardwood and Resilient Installation Systems, stated, “We’re excited to officially launch our three new products at Bostik’s exhibit, #4428 during TISE 2020 in Las Vegas, January 27-30. In particular, we welcome contractor and distributor attendees to stop by and find out about these revolutionary introductions.”