Epiroc to showcase surface drilling automation at CONEXPO 2020

“Since our spin-off from Atlas Copco in 2018, we’ve viewed ourselves as a dynamic startup with nearly 150 years of heritage,” said Jon Torpy, General Manager and President for Epiroc USA LLC. “We head to our first CONEXPO-CON/AGG as an experienced company committed to dri­ving the future of intelligent infrastructure development, quarrying and mining. We’ll present selected 6th Sense solutions ranging from connected equipment to different levels of automation to digital fleet management, all to support our customers’ digitalization journey. We’re excited to connect with current and future construction partners to discuss how our team can support them in a sustainable, efficient and safe way.”

Epiroc, a leading productivity partner for the mining and infrastructure industries, will exhibit a variety of innovative and productive offerings for the first time in North America at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2020, March 10-14 in Las Vegas. In booth C20405, Epiroc will showcase new and updated products — including the automation-ready SmartROC D60 surface drill rig — to help customers increase productivity, safety, efficiency and sustainability.

Following are some of the new and enhanced products Epiroc will highlight in booth C20405:

Automation-ready SmartROC D60 surface drill rig

The new Epiroc SmartROC D60 down-the-hole (DTH) surface drill rig for quarrying, mining and construction has been updated with Epiroc’s innovative automation-ready platform. The robust and dependable SmartROC D60 offers the intelligence and power to consistently and efficiently drill high-quality blast holes with accuracy and precision. It is loaded with smart features such as automated drilling and rod handling that increase safety, efficiency and consistency for a lower total cost of ownership (TCO).

The automation-ready platform also includes the new Auto Feed Fold feature. With a single action, Auto Feed Fold enables the operator to fold the feed for tramming or position it for drilling. This also comes in handy when operating one or more drill rigs remotely with the BenchREMOTE option.

Available with a shorter boom specially designed for efficient and demanding quarry work, the D60 can drill holes of 4.6 to 7 inches in diameter and to a maximum depth of 182 feet. All these features and flexibility are packed in a rig that is economical to run due to the intelligent control of the compressor and engine rpm. The SmartROC D60 also uses 79 gallons less hydraulic oil than previous versions and features fewer hoses and pumps. This helps to further reduce costs and makes servicing easier, while increasing sustainability and reducing the environmental impact of the rig.

PowerROC D60 Tier 4 Final surface drill rig

The PowerROC D60 hydraulic down-the-hole (DTH) surface drill rig for mining and quarrying not only drills the largest holes in the PowerROC family, it is now equipped with an engine that meets Tier 4 Final emissions regulations to reduce its environmental footprint.

The straightforward, robust rig can drill large holes ranging from 4.31 to 7 inches. In addition, the 5+1 Rod Handling System makes it possible to drill holes down to a depth of 98.5 feet. Proven Epiroc technology also helps to ensure that holes are straight and high in quality.



The rig features a pilot hydraulic system and straightforward electronics which make the PowerROC D60 both easy to operate and simple to service. The powerful rotation unit ensures that the rig can operate reliably in all types of rock conditions. In addition, a highly effective dust collection system ensures that the work environment is kept clean and safe, which protects both machine and personnel.

DM30 II blasthole drill rig

Built off the same platform as the proven DM45 and DML blasthole drill rigs, the newly enhanced Epiroc DM30 II is suitable for a variety of multi-pass rotary and down-the-hole (DTH) drilling applications. The compact yet heavy-duty design of the DM30 II delivers powerful performance and easy transport between benches or even between properties.

A crawler-mounted, hydraulic tophead-drive rig, the DM30 II can achieve a clean hole depth of 28 feet for single-pass applications and up to 148 feet for multi-pass applications with a starter rod under the rotary head. It also features a 30-foot drill pipe change and a four-rod carousel. The DM30 II is now designed to handle 4- to 6½-inch drill pipes with a pulldown of up to 30,000 lbf and a hole diameter of 5½ to 7 7/8 inches.

The mainframe and layout of the machine has been updated for 2020 to better assist customers needing a small-profile machine for tight drilling conditions or transit between sites. Reductions include: working width (to 14.16 feet); transport width with ladders and non-cab side jack removed (12.3 feet); and height, tower down (15.4 feet).

Customers can choose a low- or high-pressure compressor to create the right configuration for their drilling operation. The DM Series drill rig can be equipped with on-board technology capabilities with the optional Epiroc Rig Control System (RCS) Lite for added safety and productivity.

My Epiroc fleet management solution

My Epiroc is a new digital fleet management solution available on web and mobile devices with attractive features for increasing fleet efficiency and safety. My Epiroc platform enables mining and infrastructure operations to optimize fleet performance — any device, any job role, any time. The solution for the future of fleet management will be demonstrated at the Epiroc booth.

Regardless of role — a fleet manager focusing on uptime, a machine operator getting the job done, or a member of the service team keeping on top of equipment performance, safety and reliability — My Epiroc is built to assist in accomplishing jobs and improving work flow. My Epiroc users can find speed and efficiency to free up time to focus on what is important. My Epiroc is truly mobile and works equally well on the road, in the office or in a vehicle.

TCO supervisory agreement

The TCO supervisory agreement is a common project between the customer and Epiroc to improve fleet maintenance and lower total cost of ownership. The initial focus is mapping of current parts consumption and performance to set the road map for improvement of running cost and total cost of ownership. The program involves reliability engineering to develop individual maintenance plans for improved machine performance and efficiency.

The task is to understand the conditions, consider the strategy, develop plans and continuously drive the efficiency improvement:

Cost and efficiency: The target for most operations is to achieve high reliability and operational performance. This agreement is designed to step away from looking at individual parts cost and to analyze the entire performance from running cost to total cost of ownership.

Information: Mapping of current operation and maintenance information.

Structure: Development of strategies, maintenance plans and targets.

Implement: Realize new maintenance approach and record result.

Follow up: Review of the achievements versus the target, analyze and advise for improvements.

The agreement gives guidance to develop more efficient operations. Reliability-centered maintenance takes this a step further by combining monitoring, inspections, maintenance tasks and overhauls to always keep the reliability of the machine and components at a high level.

Robust hydraulic attachment tools

Epiroc will display a spectrum of models from its productive lineup of hydraulic attachments for demolition, recycling and rock excavation. These include concrete busters, bulk pulverizers, combi cutters, steel cutters, hydraulic breakers, breakers with integrated dust suppression, hydraulic compactors, drum cutters, and multi grapples. These models offer high efficiency, application and carrier flexibility, and longer service life.

Total drill solutions with rock drilling tools

Epiroc will exhibit rock drilling tools solutions perfect for integration with the FlexiROC T30 R, PowerROC D60 and SmartROC D60 drilling rigs on display at the show — highlighting Epiroc’s ability to deliver complete equipment solutions from the rig to the drill string.