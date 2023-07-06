SMYMA, GA -- Sandvik introduces a powerful new solution for optimizing drill and blast operations. My Sandvik Onsite delivers numerous production management, operational efficiency, and maintenance and availability benefits for open pit mines and large quarries.

Built on Sandvik’s OptiMine® technology, the My Sandvik Onsite solution provides and analyzes data for drilling optimization with Sandvik i-series surface drill rigs. The rigs are capable of drilling hole sizes ranging from 64 to 406 millimeters (2.5 to 16 inches) and include Ranger DXi, Pantera DPi and Leopard DI650i, as well as Sandvik DR410i, Sandvik DR412i and Sandvik DR416i rotary blasthole drill rigs.

Designed for customers who need real-time visibility at the shift level and immediate reporting but want to keep or utilize data in their own network, My Sandvik Onsite transforms data generated by drill rigs into actionable insights for productivity and efficiency improvements.

“We’re now able to offer this powerful on-premises data solution to our surface drilling customers,” said Tuomo Pirinen, head of Digital Solutions, Surface Drilling, Sandvik Mining and Rock Solutions. “Data can remain in the mine network on a local server with an optional extension to the cloud.”

“Each surface drilling operation has its own unique priorities and targets for improvement and optimization,” said Demetre Harris, product line manager, Surface Drilling Automation, Sandvik Mining and Rock Solutions. “Whether the main focus is maintenance, productivity or efficiency, our new My Sandvik Onsite solution is the gateway to help any customer achieve their goals. Having production management data, drill plans and equipment health data in the same system eliminates the need to visit multiple portals.”