Braxton-Bragg Ready for TISE 2020

KNOXVILLE--Braxton-Bragg has been busy preparing for The International Surface Event (TISE) 2020. Billed as the largest North American floor covering, stone and tile event, Braxton-Bragg will feature live demonstrations and specials throughout the show. Emmedue saw demonstrations will be going on throughout the show, and among other products, the company will be launching Viper Venom blades and Superior Gold Adhesives.

“Last year was a banner year for us as we celebrated our 25th anniversary and we are looking forward to introducing some new products at TISE 2020 and continuing our momentum,” said Braxton-Bragg CEO Rick Stimac. “As we move into our 26th year and beyond, we continue to expand our product offerings for the stone industry, all while giving world class service to our customers.”

Live Emmedue saw demonstrations will be offered each day of the show. Braxton-Bragg is the preferred North American vendor for Emmedue saws, with CNC machines and work centers for small, mid-sized and large granite fabrication shops. With several machines and a variety of options, Braxton-Bragg will help customers choose the best machine for their needs.

Exciting new products from Braxton-Bragg include the Superior Gold Adhesive line, which offers cutting-edge resin technology that cures in only 20 minutes. Translucent in color and perfectly suited for use on nearly all stone surfaces, Superior Gold is an ideal choice for invisible joints, especially for light or white colored stones.

The Braxton-Bragg booth will also feature lines from Hercules and Viper. Hercules machines, tools, racks and tables live up to their strong name. Viper Venom, Ultra-Compact and Quartzite blades are designed to offer the best cut available for all types of stone. All Viper items will be offered at a 20% discount during show days only. Other show specials include 10% off all orders, free ground shipping on all non-LTL orders, with no order limit required.

Be sure to visit Booth #3745 and check out all of our products and specials.