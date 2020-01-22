Braxton-Bragg Ready for TISE 2020
KNOXVILLE--Braxton-Bragg has been busy preparing for The International Surface Event (TISE) 2020. Billed as the largest North American floor covering, stone and tile event, Braxton-Bragg will feature live demonstrations and specials throughout the show. Emmedue saw demonstrations will be going on throughout the show, and among other products, the company will be launching Viper Venom blades and Superior Gold Adhesives.
BNP Media Owner & Co-CEO, Tagg Henderson