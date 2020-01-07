Fabricator EquipmentToolingTechnology

Technology Update: Braxton-Bragg
January 7, 2020
The newest addition to the Braxton-Bragg Viper® brand is the Venom™ premium line of blades, created with new technology specifically to cut quartzite. This addition makes the Viper line a complete offering for fabricating all hard surfaces. The Venom blade is specifically designed to cut smoother and faster through more dense and unique surfaces.

These blades have been specifically designed to be used for cutting hard quartzite stone. They are being offered in 14-, 16- and 18-inch with high aggressive segments for better cutting.

www.braxton-bragg.com/viper-bridge-saw-quartzite-blades.html

