Epiroc releases new Teleremote e-tramming option for Simba drill rigs

Broomfield, Colo. -- With cutting-edge technology, Epiroc maintains its leading position in the development of innovative equipment for use in mining and production drilling. In the Simba Automation package, multiple automation functions are available to optimize the drilling process. With the recent addition of the new Teleremote e-tramming function, the production drilling process can be handled in an even safer and more continuous way.

The Simba Automation package includes various functionalities to monitor, plan and automate drilling operations from onboard the rig or from a remote location. The new Teleremote e-tramming option enables the Simba rig to be operated remotely and work more productively in a continuous “ring-to-ring” fashion. After drilling a ring and retrieving the rods, the rig can be tele-remotely trammed to the next ring, saving time and work effort. Not only does the tramming process become faster and simpler, the Teleremote e-tramming function also provides a safer work environment since the operator can control the machine out of harm’s way, even between rings.

“Globally recognized as best in their class, our Simba drill rigs increase production and offer high-precision sustainable solutions for long-hole drilling,” said Clint Byington, Business Line Manager – Underground Rock Excavation for Epiroc in the U.S. “As we continue to strive toward even smarter and faster solutions, the new Teleremote e-tramming option creates an even easier and safer drilling process with fewer disruptions.”



Simba rigs that feature Epiroc’s Rig Control System (RCS) can be operated through a user-friendly control panel from onboard the rig or from a remote location where potentially hazardous work conditions can be avoided. With information provided by laser sensors and cameras mounted on the rig, the operator can navigate, position and stabilize the rig to ensure that drilling is executed according to plan. Completing the task in one ring, the operator can then tram to the next and the next.



“Through our Teleremote e-tramming option, we are able to optimize Simba drill rigs through automation and the ability to process more real-time information,” Byington said. “These functionalities are helping Epiroc take a larger step toward greater safety and efficiency.”