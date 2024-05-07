DALTON, GA -- The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) proudly announces the extension of CEO Scott Humphrey’s leadership through January 2028, with the option for renewal on a yearly basis. This extension underscores the board’s confidence in Humphrey’s visionary leadership, which has propelled the association's expansion, increased its industry influence and adeptly navigated challenges and opportunities. It marks a period of unparalleled growth and strategic innovation under his guidance.

"Under Scott Humphrey's leadership, the WFCA has seen unprecedented growth and strategic innovation," stated Sam O'Krent, WFCA's chairman. "His foresight has not only navigated us through significant industry challenges but also expanded our influence and membership. With the solid team Scott has assembled, we're well-positioned for future success. We look forward to continuing this journey of innovation and industry leadership with him at the helm."

Key achievements under Humphrey’s leadership:

The launch of WFCA University and the SEAL-accredited leadership program has significantly contributed to industry-wide professional development. Enhanced Industry Partnerships: Expanding the WFCA’s reach through strategic partnerships has significantly amplified its impact and presence within the flooring community.

Throughout his tenure, Humphrey has prioritized educational initiatives and community engagement, introducing impactful programs like "Tuesday Tips," "Leadership Live" and "Grow with Us" webinars. By leveraging WFCA's industry experts, these efforts have not only enriched the industry's knowledge base but also fostered a collaborative community spirit, setting a standard for professional excellence and unity.

Reflecting on the contract renewal, Humphrey stated, “I am both humbled and excited for the opportunity to continue leading the WFCA. Our achievements over the past decade are just the beginning. We have laid a strong foundation for future growth, innovation and success. Together, with our dedicated team and passionate members, we will continue to navigate the challenges and seize the opportunities that lie ahead, shaping the future of the flooring industry.”

The WFCA invites all who are interested in the growth and success of the flooring industry to join us in its mission. Together, we can make a significant impact.