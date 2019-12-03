Air-830 and Air-850 pneumatic polishers from Alpha Professional Tools

The Alpha Air polisher set a standard as the pneumatic polisher with a center water feed many years ago and changed how stone fabricators polish the edges of hard surfaces. Since then competitors have copied the design in various ways just emphasizing the high Alpha standard.

Introducing the latest Alpha: the AIR-830 and AIR-850 Pneumatic Polishers that will make the polishing operation easier than ever. Now Alpha offers two models with different maximum RPM to cover all fabricators who want to create the best polish and/or want to improve their productivity and efficiencies.

Both polishers equipped with a newly developed motor with a 5 Hybrid composite vane design that outputs more power and last longer than their predecessor.

The polishers come with new splash guard which blocks the splash while providing better visibility.

The end case was also re-designed to improve the water and air control operation and minimize the risk of breakage. In addition, we added a silicon boot for the gear head, and water quick coupler with shut off valve, for your comfort and convenience.

The Alpha polishers always come with an enhanced spindle shaft and full size wrenches for easy tool removal. The all-weather air and water hoses are 15ft. and rated for -40°F or +140°F. The AIR-830 has a maximum no-load RPM of 4,400 and the AIR-850 has 5,500.

Alpha is proud to show off these new tools as it is wasn’t easy to make best polisher better!