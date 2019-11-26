Emser Tile Opens New Branch in Philadelphia

LOS ANGELES – Emser Tile, the leading designer, marketer and producer of the world’s finest tile and natural stone, celebrates its 76th branch in North America. The new location, 18 miles northwest of Philadelphia, will serve central and eastern Pennsylvania, southern New Jersey and parts of New York and Delaware. After opening for business in September 2019, the 12,500 sq. foot showroom joins the existing showrooms nationwide in their dedication to unparalleled service, a dynamic selection of products and local service.

“We are pleased to welcome our newest Emser Tile branch,” said Mara Villanueva-Heras, VP of Marketing for Emser Tile. “The Philadelphia market shows opportunity for remodeling and new construction projects, and we are excited to offer a convenient location for our new and existing Mid-Atlantic customers.”

The newly designed branch brings a modern aesthetic while complementing the historic architecture within the Philadelphia region. As one of the oldest cities in the country, Philadelphia is a market with many historic homes ready to be refreshed. Tile and stone are an ideal fit for quality updates to these structures that have stood the test of time.

Located near the King of Prussia mall, one of the largest malls in the country, the new Emser Tile showroom is in an optimum shopping location. While visiting the showroom, customers may browse hundreds of tile and stone products and speak to local representatives on specification and installation. Customers will be served by a team with decades of experience in the tile industry ranging from sales, installation, warehousing and distribution.

Emser Tile’s latest branch is located at 150 Green Tree Road in Oaks, Pennsylvania. The company is one of the most comprehensive sources for interior and exterior products including porcelain, ceramic, metal, glass, quarry, decorative accents and mosaics, natural stone, setting materials, and custom manufactured products.



