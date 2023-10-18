LOS ANGELES, CA -- Emser Tile, leading designer and producer of the world’s finest tile and natural stone, today announced the opening of Emser Tech™, a state-of-the-art product testing facility that is equipped to effectively conduct all industry standards tests.

The new facility allows Emser to validate testing, data analysis and quality control metrics. This is a strategic decision that enables the company to meet and exceed industry standards.

“The lab represents our ongoing investment and commitment to quality excellence”, said Carl Delia, CEO and president of Emser Tile.

Located in Houston, TX, Emser Tech™ is situated inside one of the company’s four Distribution Center hubs. All Emser products pass through the location, giving the lab team immediate access to the newest products, ensuring timely and detailed results.

“Bringing the testing process in-house empowers Emser to examine product evaluations more thoroughly and ensures that our development team has oversight from start to finish. Working hands-on at this capacity results in the utmost product integrity and fuels timely innovation,” said Brent Shoemaker, vice president of technical services at Emser Tile.

Capabilities at Emser Tech™ include the following, which are in-line with current industry standards:

Water Absorption ASTM C373

Breaking Strength ASTM C648

Scratch Hardness (MOHS) ASTM C1895

Abrasion Resistance ASTM C1027

Dynamic Coefficient of Friction (DCOF) ANSI A326.3

Chemical Resistance ASTM C650

Stain Resistance ASTM C1378