Ege Seramik's Barocco Makes a Beautiful design Statement

Norcross, GA - Ege Seramik’s Barocco Series brings high design and a unique sense of style to any room. State-of-the-art inkjet technology combined with meticulous design workmanship have afforded Barocco to give the illusion of a “framed and textured,” decorative tile.

Barocco’s pressed and glazed porcelain collection is available in a glossy or matte finish. The large format 12’x24’ and 24’x24’ tiles are complemented with Ege’s distinctive “Versailles” deco units.

According to Alp Er, Ege General Manager of Ege Seramik USA, “These striking designs are becoming quite popular. The brilliant colors of turquoise sharing the stage with the Versailles patterned surfaces make for a most romantic atmosphere… a true renaissance style.”

Because this new collection consists of durable, hard-wearing tile that is very easy to maintain, the Barocco Series is ideal for both residential and commercial applications.