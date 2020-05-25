Ege Seramik’s Verona and Crayon Series Make Waves in Tile Design

NORCROSS, GA -- Ege Seramik’s new Verona and Crayon collections offer a high-gloss wall tile featuring an incredibly unique “wavy surface.”

These two new collections reflect light beautifully and will never look the same from any two angles. The 4- x 12-inch subway tiles are ideal for modern kitchens or contemporary bathrooms.

Verona is offered in four colors and features, throughout the surface, a soft and subtle metallic accent. It is available in four colors: White, Anthracite, Turquoise and Taupe. Crayon complements this collection with six solid glossy colors: White, Cream, Blue, Light gray, Taupe and Black.

“Our designers are always looking for something different, something unique,” said Ege Seramik’s general manager, Alp Er. “They’ve certainly taken subway tiles to the next level with these designs.”

The company’s intricate ink-jet techniques and state-of-the-art manufacturing assures customers of an extremely durable, stain and fade-resistant product. These attractive, quality tiles bring style and design personality to any wall, while offering true strength and durability.