Discover Silver Cloud, the exquisite Semi-White marble from Greece, featured in large-scale architectural projects worldwide. Silver Cloud boasts a soft, light grey background accented by fine white veins. Thanks to its exceptional quality and versatility, it supports all types of finishes.

Renowned for its high frost resistance, Silver Cloud is widely used in façade projects across cold-weather regions. Its durability and water resistance also make it ideal for both interior and exterior applications, including pools, spas, hammams, flooring, staircases, vanities, and interior cladding.