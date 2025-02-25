Atlanta, GA – Cambria, the premier producer of American-made luxury quartz surfaces, is proud to announce the grand reopening of its signature Buckhead Gallery now showcased within the all-new Construction Resources CR Design Studio. Following an extensive renovation, the award-winning Cambria Gallery reopened in the same prestigious location in the heart of Buckhead on February 17.

The Cambria Buckhead Gallery serves as a high-service, luxury destination where consumers and designers can collaborate, find inspiration, and experience the Cambria Difference. The completely transformed space features an array of trendsetting installations that showcase

Cambria’s newest quartz designs and innovative fabrication techniques, including:

• A luxurious shower installation with a spa-like sense of luxury, featuring Cambria’s bookmatched Bentley™ design

• A striking new entryway with walls clad in Cambria’s Inverness Stonestreet™

• Three sophisticated bathrooms featuring Cambria surfaces, including integrated sinks for a streamlined look, and the newly released MacBeth™ design in the upstairs bathroom suite

• A brand-new L-shaped bar in Everleigh Warm™, with high-gloss cabinetry, an integrated sink, and stone fluting on the base

Large-format slabs and an expanded selection of over 120 samples of Cambria’s newest and most popular designs are also on display within a dedicated design studio library.

More Than a Showroom—An Experiential Design Studio

The Cambria Buckhead Gallery now anchors the CR Design Studio, a 12,500-square-foot showroom that pairs Cambria’s latest quartz surface innovations with premium products from leading luxury brands including Kohler, Wolf, Sub-Zero, and Cove. The open-concept layout creates a seamless journey through curated brand experiences. “This renovation represents more than just a space update—it’s about creating an unparalleled design experience in partnership with Construction Resources,” said Arik Tendler, Chief Sales Officer at Cambria. “Visitors will now have the opportunity to experience not only Cambria surfaces, but other leading brands under the same roof, making it the premier design destination for consumers and designers in the Atlanta area.”

Expanded Hours & Exclusive Industry Events

The Cambria Buckhead Gallery at CR Design Studio, located at 3098 Roswell Rd NW, now offers expanded hours:

• Monday–Friday: 9am–5pm

• Wednesdays: 9am–7pm (with plans for evening events for trade professionals)

• Saturdays: 10am–3pm

In addition, CR Design Studio is set to host major industry events, including NKBA’s Membership Appreciation Month in May and an upcoming American Society of Interior Designers event. For more information, visit constructionresourcesusa.com/CR-Design-Studio.



