Arcana presents Mousse, a discreet collection of contemporary beauty that exudes personality. It is the development of a white-bodied wall tile in a single size and color (45 x 120cm) and a porcelain floor tile in three different colors with a wide range of formats (120 x 120, 80 x 80, 60 x120, 60 x 60cm) and finishes. This collection seeks its own identity that makes it unique. Mousse presents a new cement graphic artistically crafted using a single-color range per piece. This achieves a uniform, prudent and very elegant aesthetic, which easily adapts to the multiple projects found in architectural and interior design of the here and now.