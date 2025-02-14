ARLINGTON, VA -- Flooring industry leaders are excited to announce the return of the Flooring Sustainability Summit, set for July 16 to 17, 2025 in Washington, DC. Building on the success of last year’s inaugural event, the 2025 Summit will be hosted by prominent associations representing the full spectrum of the flooring industry, including the Carpet and Rug Institute (CRI), National Wood Flooring Association (NWFA), Natural Stone Institute (NSI), North American Laminate Flooring Association (NALFA), Resilient Floor Covering Institute (RFCI) and Tile Council of North America (TCNA). This year’s Summit will take place at the storied Mayflower Hotel and bring together policymakers, advocacy groups, standards organizations, manufacturers, distributors, construction professionals, architects, designers and procurement officers.

Summit participants will have the opportunity to engage in dynamic panel discussions, networking sessions and working groups that will provide valuable learning opportunities and foster connections with key sustainability decision-makers. “The sustainability landscape of 2025 presents new challenges and opportunities, which we expect will continue to evolve in the coming years,” said Bill Griese, chairman of the Summit and TCNA deputy executive director. “This Summit has become the premier gathering for industry leadership in flooring and sustainability. We are proud to host these crucial conversations alongside NWFA, RFCI, NSI, CRI and NALFA. By bringing the entire flooring industry together, we can ensure our collective efforts and contributions to green building are aligned with marketplace trends, architectural initiatives and the evolving demands of regulatory and standardization bodies.”

The Summit provides participants with the essential tools and knowledge needed to make informed business decisions and navigate current and future chapters of sustainability. The program will include a pre-summit workshop designed to introduce newcomers to the key sustainability initiatives, major players and terminology shaping green buildings in the flooring sector today.



Key Discussion Topics

The Summit’s programming will focus on three critical areas shaping sustainability in the flooring industry: the evolving sustainability landscape, the circular economy and the importance of education across the supply chain.

1. Dynamic Sustainability Landscape: 2025 and Beyond

Participants will explore practical strategies for navigating sustainability in a rapidly evolving regulatory and market environment. Topics include:

Policy & Market Drivers : Global, federal, state and local regulations, plus private sector initiatives

: Global, federal, state and local regulations, plus private sector initiatives Building Standards & Procurement : The latest green building codes, rating systems and responsible procurement strategies

: The latest green building codes, rating systems and responsible procurement strategies Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles : How proactive sustainability efforts mitigate risks and create long-term value

: How proactive sustainability efforts mitigate risks and create long-term value Strategic Prioritization: Balancing urgency and innovation in product development, specification and supply chain management

2. Circular Economy

As circular economy principles continue to gain traction, participants will discuss how these concepts can reduce waste, conserve resources and promote environmental responsibility in the flooring industry.

Industry Impact : Aligning circular economy strategies with current flooring sustainability frameworks, including embodied carbon, multi-attribute sustainability, durability, recyclability, and reuse

: Aligning circular economy strategies with current flooring sustainability frameworks, including embodied carbon, multi-attribute sustainability, durability, recyclability, and reuse Challenges & Considerations : Assessing the financial, operational, and strategic risks versus rewards in adopting circular practices

: Assessing the financial, operational, and strategic risks versus rewards in adopting circular practices Practical Implementation: Developing actional road maps to integrate circular economy principles into product design, procurement, and supply chain management, ensuring that sustainability becomes a core business driver rather than an afterthought

3. Driving Sustainability Across the Value Chain

The Summit will address how sustainability efforts are communicated and executed across the flooring supply chain, focusing on:

Translating Sustainability Goals : How manufacturers' sustainability initiatives affect production, procurement and end-use

: How manufacturers' sustainability initiatives affect production, procurement and end-use Stakeholder Collaboration : Fostering clear communication between purchasers, designers, specifiers, owners, manufacturers and intermediaries

: Fostering clear communication between purchasers, designers, specifiers, owners, manufacturers and intermediaries Bridging Strategy & Execution : The role of project managers, contractors, distributors and retailers in aligning corporate goals with real-world implementation

: The role of project managers, contractors, distributors and retailers in aligning corporate goals with real-world implementation Education & Knowledge Sharing: Tools and strategies to keep businesses ahead of evolving sustainability standards

Registration is now open. Early registrants can secure a reduced rate, so now is the opportunity to confirm your spot. Registration information can be found at www.flooringsummit.com.