ROME, ITALY – Marazzi has opened a new 4,300-square-foot, two-level showroom in the heart of Rome, Italy. The space, filled with beautiful displays of tile, was designed by ACPV Architects Antonio Citterio Patricia Viel. Large windows and an open concept design emphasizes the versatility of the tile collections and applications.

"It is a stimulating design exercise that enhances the versatility of ceramic products by highlighting their material perception," said Patricia Viel. “A space to discover that will contribute to the strong push for renewal that is felt today in Rome."

In the showroom, the Marazzi Privé space evokes the exclusive atmosphere of a hotel lobby, reinterpreting carpets, furniture and seating through porcelain tile product lines in a sequence of spaces characterized by comfort and privacy.