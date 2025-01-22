The International Surface Event (tise) is set for January 28 to 30, 2025 at the Mandalay Convention Center in Las Vegas, NV. The exhibition will feature displays from leading manufacturers of the stone, tile, and flooring industries. Here are a few of the numerous products that will be at this year’s event.

New -- The Leatherhead 11.25” from Blick Industries

Photo courtesy of Blick Industries

Use your CNC router or bridge saw to leather stone with the newest addition to The Leatherhead line from Blick Industries, The Leatherhead 11.25”. With small routers in mind, the 11.25” diameter of the Leatherhead clears the shrouds that the 13” Leatherhead does not. This version of The Leatherhead accepts Frankfurt-style brushes* for texturizing your slabs and pieces. The 11.25” can be used on any belt-driven or electro-spindle machines that use 35 mm conic tool holders.

Get more out of your machine with The Leatherhead 11.25” from Blick Industries.

*NOTE: Leatherhead 11.25” does not accept snail lock brushes. Brushes are not included.

https://www.blickindustries.com/product/the-leatherhead-11-25/

Booth #4743





New -- VersaBond® HP

Photo courtesy of Custom Building Products

Spreading mortar just got a whole lot easier: New VersaBond® HP’s smooth creamy formula delivers easy handling with a superior non-sag, non-slump bond for large and heavy tiles. According to Custom Building Products, it is its most versatile mortar yet. Designed for applications up to ¾” (19 mm) and offers an extended open time. Meets ANSI 118.15HET and is ISO 13007 C2TES1P1 rated. Make your next project go smooth from start to finish – with new VersaBond® HP.

The latest from Custom Building Products, North America’s leader in flooring and surface preparation systems. You can count on Custom.

TISE Location: Coral C

CustomBuildingProducts.com





Fantini 70RA BUC D Bench Machine

Photo courtesy of Fantini

The 70RA BUC D, one of the most technologically advanced and versatile bench machines, is capable of making primary horizontal and vertical cuts up to a depth of 5.1 meters. Being equipped with a power pack with diesel engine and generously sized tracks, it guarantees a very high degree of autonomy and maneuverability in the quarry; the presence of Automatic Cut software allows for easy and intuitive use, guaranteeing very high safety standards for the operators.

The 70RA BUC D is able to cut dry (no water needed) and also ensures an optimal versatility, allowing the work area to be clear of lifting equipment, electrical cables and water lines.

The characteristics of the 70RA BUC D allows to achieve important sustainability objectives in the quarry, including: lowering water, reducing costs and loss of time due to self-contained and automatous movement, and finally, the decrease of waste.

Booth #3765 (EuroStone Machine)

www.fantinispa.it





Optimum Surfaces Porcelain Slabs from Hanover

Photo courtesy of Hanover

Hanover® is thrilled to announce the arrival of Optimum Surfaces Porcelain Slabs, the largest porcelain slabs on the market! Measuring an impressive 72.5 x 130 inches (1840 x 3300mm), these extra-large slabs offer design without limits -- creating limitless design possibilities for a wide range of surfaces -- from kitchens and bathrooms to wall coverings, tables and outdoor spaces. Whether you are creating seamless countertops, elegant wall features or striking outdoor designs, Optimum Surfaces provides a flawless coordinated look across multiple surfaces without the need for visible seams. These high-performance slabs combine durability, beauty and versatility, making them the perfect choice for achieving a uniform stylish aesthetic in any setting. As a Master Distributor for Optimum Surfaces, Hanover is proud to bring this cutting-edge product to you -- offering a new level of design freedom with infinite applications. Elevate your space with Optimum Surfaces' extra-large slabs for infinite design solutions.

Booth #5253

www.HanoverPavers.com

www.HanoverPaversAtHome.com

LPI LT3Raptor - Innovation. Sustainability. Value.

Photo courtesy of Laser Products Industries

The LT3Raptor encompasses a myriad of tools, including LT3Raptor, LPI Cloud and StoneTag label system. This subscription-based platform by LPI is designed with a robust cloud-based management hub to make you faster and more efficient not only in templating, but also other areas of your process, including job management, programming and more.

Order Prep & Coordination

Manage and track all jobs, assets, activity and more throughout your entire process from this cloud-based management hub. Set up customer jobs ahead of time for your templators, including job/order details and customer agreements, to speed you up in the field and enhance scheduling.

Template & Documentation

LT3Raptor is the quickest way to create fabrication-ready files, optimizing your company's efficiency and productivity. Obtaining written and visual documentation and customer approvals onsite is critical to your business and customers. LT3Raptor allows you to collect and organize all your information in one comprehensive package.

Programming & Fabrication

Some of the new features in LT3Raptor, including scribelines and intelligent nesting for efficient slab layout and fabrication, allow you to speed up your file prep and programming processes to help optimize your workflow and increase production.

Quality Control & Installation

Discover unparalleled organization and efficiency in your fabrication process with StoneTag. Designed to optimize workflow, StoneTag empowers you to track and label every component of your job, ensuring a seamless journey from fabrication to installation.

www.laserproductsus.com/lt3raptor

Booth #4737





Javelin CNC Sawjet -- Park Industries

Photo courtesy of Park Industries

The Javelin CNC SawJet from Park Industries raises the bar for performance and versatility in stone fabrication, delivering unmatched precision and efficiency to meet the demands of modern shops. Powered by a robust 27hp VFD-controlled arbor motor and advanced five-axis waterjet technology, the Javelin tackles any material with ease, from porcelain to quartzite and Dekton. As the industry’s most advanced CNC SawJet, it features the smallest two-table footprint paired with the largest work envelope, ensuring maximum productivity in any shop layout. Its exceptional mitering capabilities further enhance precision, making it ideal for complex and detailed cuts.

The Javelin’s heavy-duty, rigid bridge ensures precision cutting, while its highly configurable design and three-sided table access provide unmatched flexibility and ease of use. Whether processing custom work or high-production orders, this SawJet excels at both speed and accuracy.

https://www.parkindustries.com/javelin

Booth #3527

Prodim technology at TISE

Photo courtesy of Prodim

The Proliner has proven to be the most accurate, reliable, efficient and flexible digital templating solution for the stone sector. Measurements can be taken quickly, viewed and modified on-site, and even exported directly as ready-to-use production files for CNC machines. Widely used in construction, cabinetry and stone fabrication, the Proliner significantly speeds up workflow. When combined with useful tools, apps and the Prodim Factory software, stone fabricators can manage, digitize and improve their daily business processes. This allows users to connect field service, office and production with just one platform.

This process enables users to measure, check, edit, design, vein-match, nest and publish all production-ready CNC files, installation reports and stickers seamlessly. With the integration of the Proliner and Prodim Factory software, production and installation processes can be completed in no time.

www.prodim-systems.com

Booth #3671

Wilson Industrial Electric, Inc. -- Tilt Saw

Photo Courtesy of Wilson Industrial Electric

Wilson Industrial Electric, Inc. manufactures stone processing equipment in Elberton, GA. One of the company’s most popular pieces of equipment is the Wilson Tilt Saw. Wilson Industrial produces a finishing saw up to a 5-foot diameter blade that tilts up to 45 degrees. This saw also includes an infinite turn turntable under it, being fully programmable to angle of cut, angle of turn, and for odd shapes this is one of the company’s highest producing saws. It is used for a large variety of applications including structural, countertop and monumental. These saws are manufactured with Mitsubishi UL certified controls systems. Wilson is not your standard equipment builder as it listens to its customers and incorporate their ideas into their very own custom piece of equipment. Wilson also serves all of its customers with its very own parts division. Wilson stocks all components in its 5,500-square-foot store front. The company strives on making sure it has all replacement parts in stock so its customers have the least amount of downtime as possible by pushing the stocked parts out the same day and custom machined parts out within 24 to 48 hours. Wilson is known for its custom-built saws that are proudly manufactured in the U.S.

www.wilsonsaws.com

Booth #3521