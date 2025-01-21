Aromatica collection, in white body double-firing, was born from the desire to pay homage to the beauty of nature by recalling the colors of the herbs, flowers and plants. Its 12 shades are made intense and deep by the transparency and brightness of the glass grit that characterizes them. The decorative effect of the glass is a particular type of easily cleanable crackle glaze, a benefit of this collection. The manufacturer, Ceramica Senio, proposes a design of mixed colors and sizes, just as nature teaches. The standard format is 6.5 x 13cm – 2.5 x 5 inches.