Sovran, available from Daltile, epitomizes luxury and durability, marrying the opulence of three different natural marble visuals with the practicality of ColorBody porcelain. Each porcelain tile boasts a timeless elegance reminiscent of classic white and black marble, adorned with intricate veining that varies from piece to piece. Reinvent your space with Sovran’s distinguished presence, also featuring eight bold art deco-inspired patterns that add a touch of grandeur to any setting. The expansive 24- x 48-inch size with rectified edges and a 3D satin polished finish creates seamless installations -- designed with the discerning connoisseur in mind. Suitable for floor, wall and countertop applications.