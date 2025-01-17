Boca Raton, FL, is known for its vibrant greenery, serene charm and iconic coastline. Among Boca Raton’s beloved public spaces is Sugar Sand Park -- featuring a large playground, hockey rink and exploratorium. To commemorate the Greater Boca Raton Beach and Park District’s (BPD) 50th anniversary, the City of Boca Raton, in partnership with the BPD, unveiled a public art initiative that includes a stunning 360-square-foot vitreous glass tile mural celebrating Florida’s natural beauty and wildlife. Artaic collaborated with artist James Prosek to translate his artwork to the mosaic medium, designing a vitreous glass piece that reflects a commitment to sustainability, education and community engagement, enriching the park with a vibrant meaningful work of art.

The mosaic draws inspiration from Florida’s iconic landscapes, including the Loxahatchee River and Everglades National Park, as well as locations Prosek explored early in his career while painting Atlantic fish. Prosek, an artist and naturalist whose work pays homage to the history of art and natural sciences and whose work reflects a deep reverence for the interconnectivity of ecosystems, integrated silhouettes into the mural as a way to highlight the relationships between species and their environments. The artwork showcases species native to Florida, such as the osprey, a symbol of successful conservation; and native plants such as seagrapes and palmettos, which form the foundation of the state’s ecological tapestry. This clustering effect emphasizes the intricate balance within ecosystems, where every element influences the others. Additional elements, such as the silhouettes of a hammerhead shark and a green sea turtle, invite layers of discovery, reflecting Prosek’s fascination with how we perceive and interpret forms in nature. Other species, including the spoonbill, mangrove snapper and blue crab, further enrich the mural’s celebration of Florida’s biodiversity.

Given Florida’s tropical environment and the mural’s placement in a high-trafficked area in the park, the city prioritized selecting a material that ensured longevity and durability. Artaic’s previous projects in the Sunshine State demonstrated the resilience of mosaics in challenging conditions. Working together with Artaic’s design team, Prosek adapted his intricate designs into mosaic using the brand’s proprietary Tylist™ software, transforming his artwork into a digital scalable format, while preserving its vibrancy and detail. The mosaic was then fabricated and assembled using the brand’s robotic technology and prepared for installation.

The mosaic’s pixelated nature adds a compelling layer to the artwork, reflecting the way we observe forms in nature, according to Prosek. Up close, the tiles appear abstract and fragmented, much like silhouettes in the sky or fleeting glimpses of moving animals. This duality mirrors the process of identifying species in the wild, prompting questions about what essential features define an animal’s form and how we recognize it.

“I draw so much inspiration from the natural world and being able to translate that into something enduring and tangible for the community is rewarding,” explained Prosek. “Art, like nature, has the power to educate, inspire and foster a deeper appreciation for the environment around us. This was my first time working with mosaics, and the process made me think about form and perception in a new way. Silhouettes took on a new form, begging the question: What are the essential parts of a form that allow us to identify an animal? What is identification, and what defines a species? I hope people will find it fun to view the mosaic up close and afar, seeing how the pixelation works and discovering new details from different perspectives.”

Sugar Sand Park is a vibrant hub for cultural arts, education and community engagement, offering facilities such as The Children’s Explorium, the Willow Theatre and various programs for all ages. The recently installed mural aligns seamlessly with the park's mission by providing an interactive art experience that encourages visitors to engage with and learn about Florida's native flora and fauna. This integration enhances the park's educational offerings, inviting guests to explore and identify the depicted species, thereby deepening their connection to the local environment.

The project, funded through the City of Boca Raton and the Greater Boca Raton Beach and Park District, is part of the city’s broader initiative to incorporate mindful and sustainable practices into its public art. This collaboration marked Prosek’s first municipal outdoor mosaic.

“We so enjoy collaborating with talented artists and visionaries like James, translating their unique artwork into the mosaic medium, said Ted Acworth, Founder and CEO of Artaic. “In doing so, we help modernize this ancient art form -- through innovative technology and the creative lens of today’s artists. We’re thrilled to be part of a project that enhances the community with the beauty of public art and also provides an educational experience for future generations who visit.”