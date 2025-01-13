LOS ANGELES, CA -- Emser Tile, a leading designer and producer of tile and natural stone, introduces Carly Ghodsian as the creative lead behind Enhance™ by Emser Tile®. This exclusive brand features thoughtfully curated selections of ceramic and porcelain tiles that blend cutting-edge functionality with breathtaking, one-of-a-kind aesthetics.

Enhance by Emser Tile is a distinguished brand under Emser Tile, a company founded over 55 years ago by Ghodsian’s father and four uncles. Ghodsian passionately upholds this rich family heritage, which she infuses into the brand, positioning Enhance by Emser Tile as a symbol of sophistication in the world of luxury interiors.

Born and raised in Los Angeles, Ghodsian has cultivated her passion for art and design through a deep appreciation and commitment to creative expression and brings a wealth of artistic experience to her role as product design and curation manager of Enhance by Emser Tile.

“Enhance is about more than creating tile; it’s about crafting stories,” said Ghodsian. “My goal is to empower our clients and infuse their spaces with an individuality that blends unmatched quality, artistry and personal expression.”

As a proud part of the Emser Tile family, Enhance by Emser Tile leverages a legacy of excellence while setting new industry standards. The brand offers custom-made products and heightened designs, allowing customers to mix and match pieces effortlessly to create personalized, one-of-a-kind spaces. From flooring to wall coverings, Enhance by Emser Tile collections cater to those who value exclusivity, quality and enduring beauty.

There are currently over a dozen collections under the Enhance by Emser Tile brand and more slated for 2025, with Ghodsian at the forefront of the brand’s creative direction.

Collections include Radiant™ - an award-winning, patented illuminated wall and floor tile that can help guide foot traffic, and when used in pool areas, offers increased safety with a built-in water drainage system. And Zambia™ – a glazed porcelain collection featuring bold jungle-themed patterns and stunning gold effects throughout.