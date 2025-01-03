Sacramento—The Occupational Safety and Health Standards Board voted unanimously today to make emergency regulations permanent, protecting workers from respirable crystalline silica (RCS), especially those who work with artificial, man-made stone.

The Board’s decision highlights the need to protect workers who fabricate countertops and similar products made from artificial stone and natural stone containing more than 10% crystalline silica. Without proper protection and procedures, workers breathing in silica dust are likely to get the disease silicosis—an incurable, progressive disease that can cause serious and fatal health effects.

The RCS standard approved by the Standards Board continues and strengthens the emergency regulation that went into effect on December 29, 2023. These protections provide enhanced safety measures, improved monitoring for workers, and a stronger reporting process, along with other important provisions.

Since 2019, more than 230 workers in California have developed silicosis. According to the California Department of Public Health, 14 workers have died from the disease.

Over the past 12 months, the California Division of Occupational Safety and Health (Cal/OSHA) conducted 85 inspections related to silica exposure. As part of this effort, 26% of the shops inspected received Orders Prohibiting Use (OPUs), which temporarily shut down equipment or processes that pose immediate safety risks until the issues are fixed. Additionally, citations were issued in approximately 95% of the closed inspections, with 53 out of 56 resulting in violations. This highlights the significant enforcement actions taken to improve workplace safety around silica exposure.

The Standards Board also voted for the creation of an advisory committee to explore additional measures to protect workers from the harms of silica dust.

The Office of Administrative Law (OAL) has 30 working days to review and approve or deny the proposal.

The Occupational Safety and Health Standards Board, a seven-member body appointed by the Governor, is the standards-setting agency within the Cal/OSHA program. The Standards Board's objective is to adopt reasonable and enforceable standards that are at least as effective as federal standards. The Standards Board also has the responsibility to grant or deny applications for variances from adopted standards and respond to petitions for new or revised standards.

Cal/OSHA helps protect workers from health and safety hazards on the job in almost every workplace in California. Employers and workers who have questions or need assistance with workplace health and safety programs can call Cal/OSHA’s Consultation Services Branch at 800-963-9424.Workers in California are protected regardless of immigration status. Workers who have questions about safety and health in the workplace can call 833-579-0927 to speak with a live bilingual Cal/OSHA representative between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Complaints about workplace safety and health hazards can be filed confidentially with Cal/OSHA district offices.