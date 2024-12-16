Ionian Terrazzo from Stonetech is a unique marble quarried in Greece. Its gray and beige color form natural terrazzo shapes, in various sizes, making it a one-of-a-kind surface for architectural projects. Its premium characteristics make this surface ideal for all types of indoor or exterior applications, while offering a perfect combination of aesthetic appeal, durability and versatility to meet the needs of the most discerning clients. Ionian Terrazzo marble is available in blocks, slabs and cut-to-size pieces.
A Unique Marble from Greece
