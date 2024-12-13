NEW YORK, NY – Metamorphosis, a groundbreaking collaboration blending timeless artistry with innovative vision, has been named “Best of Year 2024 Winner” by Interior Design. Renowned interior designer Ryan Saghian, celebrated for his raw yet refined aesthetic, partnered with Artistic Tile to bring his abstract idea to life as a mosaic tile. Saghian’s concept began with an original art piece, which served as the foundation for the dynamic dimensional tile. Using AI as a tool to explore and refine the design, Saghian pushed the creative boundaries of the traditional design process. With Artistic Tile’s expert craftsmanship, his vision was meticulously brought to life as a stunning tangible product. Metamorphosis is a mesmerizing pattern of triangles and trapezoids in brass and stone. This geometric masterpiece seamlessly marries the elegance of the Old World with the cutting-edge sophistication of modern design. Metamorphosis is stocked as a 12- x 24-inch tile comprised of an A and B set.