VALENCIA, SPAIN – Cevisama, the international tile and bathroom furnishing exhibition held annually in Valencia, Spain, will introduce “Hotel Cevisama” at its 2025 edition – scheduled for February 24th to 28th. The project that is the brainchild of Puerto Rican architect Héctor Ruiz-Velázquez, is geared to creating excitement about and a sense of the value ceramic tiles and bathroom furnishings offer as key elements of the contract and hotel furnishing businesses.

Hotel Cevisama was conceived with a clear vision in mind: to inspire the trade and show the industry’s full potential in one of the largest installations ever created within a trade fair such as Cevisama. The expansive space will comprise approximately 8,600 square feet and will recreate different types of hotel environments -- from bedrooms, public spaces and exterior areas to multi-purpose rooms and a large lecture area.

The initiative comes on the back of Ruiz-Velázquez’s recent success at Feria Hábitat València, where he created an installation that boasted similar features. This time round he has improved and enlarged the installation so that its major features are ceramic tiles and bathroom furnishings.

The installation will in fact be built using Cevisama 2025 exhibitors’ most innovative materials and collections, making these manufacturers more visible, by orders of magnitude, to the thousands of industry professionals who are expected to attend the international exhibition.

“Hotel Cevisama will be a stunning architectural icon, combining organic and geometrical shapes in an innovative way,” explained Ruiz-Velázquez, underscoring that “its impressive central tower will be outstandingly light and diaphanous, with huge openings that cast light into the interior spaces while creating a connection with the surroundings.” “It is a design that promises to be symbolic of the fair, blending aesthetics and functionality in a unique experience,” he said.

The project aims to highlight the importance of sustainability, thereby linking with one of the cornerstones of both Cevisama’s and the industry’s current messaging.

“Hotel Cevisama celebrates European ceramic tiles as symbolic of our respect for our roots, our surroundings and our people”, said the architect, sharing some details of the design. “The hotel bedrooms have been designed to feature natural materials such as ceramic and detailing in wood, which reflects the solidity and warmth of the earthly surroundings. The hanging gardens and green spaces add a touch of tranquillity and provide a connection with nature. The hotel will also have a spa, where the sound of cascading water invites the user to rest and relax, while fountains and ponds in the garden add serenity. Lastly, at the heart of the hotel, an elegant and stunning reception area -- featuring a back-lit ceramic disc -- will provide a welcoming place for people to meet and pause for thought.”