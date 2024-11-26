The design team from SDRE Homebuyers, a real estate development company in San Diego, CA, specializing in in-fill development, multi-family projects and custom luxury homes, recently worked with architect Jesse Leon of Procal Design to complete a living space for an Airbnb vacation property located in Carlsbad, CA. At center stage of the upscale design is a beautiful 12-foot kitchen island fabricated from Labradorite, which was quarried in Madagscar. Natural stone was also the material of choice for the home’s bathroom vanities.

“Our goal was to craft a luxurious welcoming space where guests would feel encouraged to gather, entertain and unwind,” said Eileen Malloy, director of interior design. “With the home intended as a short-term rental, we envisioned it as a destination, crafting an atmosphere that’s both distinctive and inviting. It’s the perfect getaway for socializing and making memories.”

All along the design team was certain about using natural stone. “From the start, we wanted the kitchen with a standout feature, and natural stone felt essential to achieving that,” said Malloy. “Christian [Spicer of SDRE Homebuyers and the homeowner] proposed a 12-foot island instead of a smaller peninsula and table, creating a stunning focal point and conversation piece that elevates the entire space.

“We wanted a stone that wouldn’t just blend in, but would instead make a bold lasting impression,” the designer went on to say. “The Labradorite countertop fit this vision perfectly with its unique iridescence, drawing the eye and adding a sense of drama and elegance. We envisioned this house to have a kitchen built for a chef, so it felt natural to include a stone that made the kitchen feel unique. As the sun rises and sets, the Labradorite reveals new colors and intricate patterns, transforming throughout the day. It’s amazing to notice every detail in the stone as the light changes, making it an undeniable standout feature in our space.”

The designer explained that the countertops have quickly become a favorite feature. “Every visitor is captivated by their unique beauty,” she said. “I’m thrilled we chose such striking stonework. It adds lasting value to the home and creates a luxurious experience for everyone who gathers here.”

According to Malloy, the most memorable moment of the project was returning to the slab yard and discovering they could secure all four Labradorite slabs from a single lot. “Initially, we had slabs from different lots with only two of them matching,” she said. “However, when a previous order was returned, we were able to obtain all matching slabs -- a serendipitous moment that brought the entire vision together beautifully.

“Natural stone possesses unmatched uniqueness and character; each slab tells its own story,” Malloy went on to say. “Its depth, texture and durability offer both beauty and a sense of permanence, enhancing any room it is in.”

Alongside the striking full-height backsplash, the design team opted for drawers in place of lower cabinets, which is trending due to the added functionality and clean lines they provide. “To enhance the ambiance, we included underlighting for these drawers, which has proven particularly effective in the bathrooms,” said Malloy. “Slab door cabinets are also becoming popular, as they offer a sleek minimalist aesthetic that complements a range of styles.”

In the bathrooms, granite slabs – featuring distinctive fabrication – were employed for the vanity tops. “We designed custom ramp sinks that bring a sophisticated modern touch, while highlighting the stone’s natural beauty,” said Malloy.

The stone was sourced from Amazon Stones in Miramar, CA. Marjan Stone handled the fabrication with great attention to detail, ensuring the stone installations were flawless, according to the design team.

Photo courtesy of SDRE Homebuyers