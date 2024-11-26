OAKWOOD VILLAGE, OH -- Pontem Home, a leading provider of customizable, high-quality European bath and home furnishings, announced its partnership with The Mosaic Factory (TMF) as the exclusive distributor for the U.S. market. This collaboration brings this Dutch brand’s innovative mosaic tile collections directly to American designers and architects, offering European design and high quality at an affordable price point.

The Mosaic Factory, recognized for its exceptional craftsmanship and approach to mosaic production, offers a wide array of materials, textures and finishes. From vibrant colorful patterns to minimalist contemporary designs, their collections cater to diverse styles and applications, allowing architects and designers to elevate any space -- residential or commercial -- with beautiful custom tile work.

"We are excited to introduce The Mosaic Factory’s outstanding product range to the U.S. design community," said Rene Maan, CEO of Pontem Home. "Their passion and dedication to quality and artistry aligns perfectly with Pontem Home’s commitment to offering premium customizable design solutions that “wow.” This partnership enables us to provide designers and architects with even more options to create stunning, one-of-a-kind environments."

As the exclusive distributor, Pontem Home will manage all aspects of product distribution, customer service and trade support for The Mosaic Factory’s extensive mosaic collections across the U.S. market. Designers and architects can now access the entire portfolio, including custom design capabilities, with direct support from Pontem Home’s dedicated sales team.