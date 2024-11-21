OBERLIN, OH – The Natural Stone Institute (NSI) and International Surface Fabricators Association (ISFA) are presenting a literature review that summarizes the growing library of studies related to respirable crystalline silica (RCS) exposure. Completed by Yale Occupational and Environmental Medicine, the study covers 34 publications and documents focused primarily on materials and work methods specific to RCS exposure from the fabrication of natural and engineered stone countertops.

The study of this literature aims to showcase key findings, trends and conclusions from the publications, and highlights strengths and weaknesses from each. The anticipated result of this review was to identify the primary cause(s) of risk for RCS exposure and to identify effective controls and work methods to reduce or eliminate future silicosis cases. A major finding of this review is the need for additional and more detailed research into products, control strategies and the need for increased RCS workplace air sampling and medical evaluations of workers.

NSI and ISFA are hopeful that by sharing this information, industry stakeholders will gain a better understanding of best practices and effective control strategies. The organizations hope that this will lead to safer workplaces for industry stakeholders and their employees.

The full literature review can be found online on NSI’s silica safety page. A second report analyzing data from a recent air sampling study from NSI and ISFA members will be available later this year. An additional literature review on medical-related studies is planned for 2025. Learn more at www.naturalstoneinstitute.org/silica.