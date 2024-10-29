First Latin-American Fabricators Exposition Scheduled for Texas

DALLAS, TX – A Latin-American Fabricators Exposition is set for Saturday, November 2, 2024 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Wyndham Garden Hotel in Dallas, TX. The all-day event is designed to connect Latin-American fabricators, manufacturers and key stakeholders.

The exposition will provide education, as well as allowing fellow industry professionals to network and get hands-on with the latest trends and cutting-edge products in the surfacing industry. Moreover, several leading industry experts will speak – providing their insights and expertise on pertinent topics and issues affecting fabricators today.

Sponsors of the event include Benjamin Moore, Canteras Portofino, CaraGreen, Farnese, GranQuartz, Laser Products Industries, Park Industries and Spark Capital.

While the Latin-American Fabricators Exposition is free to fabricators, space is limited. Contact carey@latinoffabnetwork.com for more details and to register.