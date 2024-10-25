MARSHALLTOWN, IA -- Marshalltown, a leader in construction tools and equipment, announced the groundbreaking of its new state-of-the-art distribution facility in Kansas City, KS. This facility marks a pivotal milestone in Marshalltown’s continued growth and commitment to enhancing logistics capabilities across the U.S.

The groundbreaking ceremony, held on October 23, 2024 was attended by local officials, community leaders, project partners and Marshalltown executives, who celebrated the start of construction for the more than 200,000-square-foot facility. Located in the heart of the 435 Logistics Park, this strategic location will serve as a key distribution hub, linking Marshalltown’s operations across the Midwest and ensuring optimized delivery times for customers nationwide.

“We’re thrilled to take this significant step toward expanding our operations with the start of construction at this prime Kansas City location,” said Jack Murders, COO of Marshalltown. “This facility represents our continued investment in logistics excellence, enabling us to meet growing demand while providing even better service to our customers.”

The new Kansas City distribution center will leverage advanced robotics and automation technology to streamline Marshalltown’s operations, boosting productivity and precision. With easy access to major railways and interstates, the facility will seamlessly connect Marshalltown’s key locations across Arkansas, Iowa and Illinois, further strengthening the company’s nationwide distribution network.

“We are honored to welcome Marshalltown to our community,” said Greg Kindle, president of Wyandotte Economic Development Council. “Their decision to invest in Kansas City reflects our shared commitment to economic growth and opportunity. We look forward to seeing this state-of-the-art facility come to life and to the many benefits it will bring to our region.”

Construction is expected to be completed in 2025, with full operations beginning in the fall. The facility will play a vital role in supporting Marshalltown’s commitment to operational excellence and ensure the company continues to lead the industry with its high-quality tools and products.