The finely carved swirling design of Fern, available by Artistic Tile, evokes fossilized nature -- a moment frozen in time, as if the delicate leaves of an ancient plant were pressed into the stone and preserved. The soft muted tones of Ming Classico marble, Belgian Bluestone (shown) or Barley limestone set an elegant background upon which the intricate pattern plays out -- creating a textured nuanced tile with organic movement. Fern is stocked as an 18-x18-inch tile.
A Fossilized Nature Set in Stone