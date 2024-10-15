The Boardwalk series is a collection that evokes the classic seaside destinations to which Americans have aspired for over 100 years. Painstakingly designed to emulate the weathered hardwood planks found in some of America’s most unique architectural destinations, Boardwalk features fully rectified porcelain solutions in a full 48-inch length – a size never before manufactured in the USA, offering amazing graphics and limitless design possibilities. The collection comes in four varieties named after America’s most iconic boardwalks: Boardwalk/Atlantic City, Boardwalk/Coney Island, Boardwalk/Myrtle Beach (pictured above) and Boardwalk/Venice Beach. Available in beige, brown and tan and two sizes (6 x 24 inches and 8x 48 inches).

Proudly made in the USA. For more on the collection, please visit www.stonepeakceramics.com.