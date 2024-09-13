OBERLIN, OH -- The 2024 Tucker Design Awards were presented at a ceremony in Salt Lake City on August 26, 2024, during the Natural Stone Institute (NSI) Study Tour. Eight projects and their design teams were celebrated. The 2024 Bybee Prize recipient, Lee Becker of Hartman-Cox Architects, was also honored during the ceremony.

The 2024 Tucker Design Award recipients are:

Pelli Clarke & Partners

2100 Pennsylvania Avenue

Washington, DC

Polk Stanley Wilcox Architects

Bank OZK Headquarters

Little Rock, AR

John Milner Architects

Cotswold-Inspired Residence

Strafford, PA

John Milner Architects

Krisheim

Philadelphia, PA

Wheeler Kearns Architects

Meadow Lane Retreat

Lakeside, MI

Bates Masi + Architects

Signal Hill

Montauk, NY

Santiago Calatrava Architects & Engineers in collaboration with Koutsomitis Architects

Saint Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church & National Shrine

New York, NY

Waterstreet Studio

Urban Hearth

Judges for the 2024 Tucker Design Awards were Mike Albert (Design Workshop), Billie Tsien (Tod Williams Billie Tsien Architects | Partners) and Vince Marazita (Stone Trends International).

The biennial Tucker Design Awards competition, which began in 1977, honors members of the design community who exhibit innovation and excellence in the use of natural stone. The Bybee Prize, named in honor of the late James Daniel Bybee, is awarded to an individual architect or landscape architect for a body of work executed over time and distinguished by outstanding design and use of natural stone. To view photos and descriptions of the winning projects, please visit NSI's website.