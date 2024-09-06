Cliff House Villas is an architectural project conceived and designed from the unique geographical context of its setting in Cebu in the Phillipines. Spanning an extensive site stretching more than 100,000 square feet that gently slopes towards a rugged cliff, the development, the creation of Zubu Design Associates, offers panoramic views of the bay and sea. Tying the buildings together throughout the living spaces are tiles from Spanish tile manufacturer APE Grupo.

The various villas and spaces have been meticulously positioned to align with the horizon, creating a natural and harmonious relationship with the surroundings while preserving the site’s topography. It is a modern, understated residential complex that integrates seamlessly with nature.

Situated on the island of Cebu in the Central Visayas region, an area rich in vegetation and natural beauty, the project features a contemporary design that engages with all surrounding elements. Scattered across the vast cliff and its grounds, the development includes the main house, a pool house, a guest house and supporting spaces.

These translucent glass homes are nearly invisible, blending with the natural environment and connecting their interior and exterior worlds. All residents enjoy spectacular panoramic views of the bay.

The residence exhibits “Miesian” spaces. The cubes are inspired by the architectural and aesthetic lines of the great Mies van der Rohe, one of the leading architects of the 20th century, whose work has profoundly influenced our spaces.

Drawing on elements of Mies’ modern architecture, the villas across the expansive site are elevated on a visible metal and glass structure. Ceramic tile has been seamlessly integrated into the design, becoming the essence of the space, both in its interior and exterior applications.

In addition to the APE Grupo ceramic tiles employed in various areas of the lightweight glass units, the architectural studio has incorporated local Stone -- enhancing the natural beauty of the site through this material combination.

“Respect for the natural environment and the tropical climate has been crucial in the design process of Cliff House Villas,” said architect Buck Richnold Sia of Zubu Design Associates. “The houses are designed to optimize ventilation and natural light, adopting a simple approach to facilitate the flow of breezes and sunlight throughout the day.”



