



STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN -- Epiroc, a leading productivity and sustainability partner for the mining and construction industries, has broken ground in Hyderabad, India, for an expansion of its manufacturing facility for rock drilling tools. Additionally, the company is inaugurating a new innovation and technology center in Hyderabad. The investment is part of Epiroc’s growing focus on India as a key hub for manufacturing and research and development to support customers throughout the region. Epiroc’s investment covers expansion of land, new buildings and state-of-the-art machines. “India is a key growth market and an important manufacturing and innovation hub for the Epiroc Group,” said Helena Hedblom, Epiroc’s president and CEO. “It’s been great to see the growth in the Hyderabad product company in recent years, and this investment shows our trust in India’s future potential.” Epiroc has maintained a strong presence in India for more than 60 years, with manufacturing locations in Hyderabad and Nashik, an innovation and technology center in Bangalore, as well as sales and marketing presence in all major regions of the country -- employing around 1,600 people. Epiroc India’s head office is based in Pune.The Hyderabad factory produces rock drilling tools such as rotary bits and down-the-hole products. Epiroc doubled the facility’s capacity in 2017, and is now expanding further. The investment will create employment for approximately 30 additional people. Production in the expanded area is expected to begin about April 2025. “This investment will create a base for future expansion of our rock drilling tools capacity to support the growing Indian market,” said Arunkumar Govindarajan, president of Epiroc India. “The investment also supports our ‘Make in India’ initiatives.” ‘Make in India’ is a government initiative that encourages companies to develop and manufacture products in India. The satellite innovation and technology center will support the parent center in Bangalore and accelerate the development of new innovations and products to meet customers’ needs. “By opening an innovation and technology center in Hyderabad, we are coming closer to the huge talent pool in this key region,” said Chandu Rao, general manager of Epiroc Innovation & Technology Center in India. “This will strengthen our efforts to support customers with the latest innovative products and solutions.”