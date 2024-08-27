Flexijet is thrilled to announce the addition of Aaron Alexander to its North American training team. With over a decade of experience in the stone industry and an impressive track record of training over 5,000 digital template technicians, Aaron brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the company.

“We couldn’t be more excited to have Aaron join us,” says Steven Moran, Chief Operations Officer of Flexijet North America. “His experience and customer-first mentality will be a tremendous asset as we continue to provide top-tier training and support for our growing customer base.”

Known for his deep understanding of digital templating and unwavering dedication to customer success, Aaron’s skills are a perfect fit for the Flexijet team. His extensive background and commitment to quality will complement Flexijet's mission of providing unparalleled training and support to its customers. This marks another step forward in the company’s ongoing commitment to excellence. Flexijet is confident that its customers will continue to thrive as they integrate the cutting-edge digital templating solutions the company is known for.

Flexijet warmly welcomes Aaron Alexander to the family and looks forward to the continued success and growth his contributions will undoubtedly bring.