NEW YORK, -- Inc. revealed this week that MORE® Surface Care ranks No. 4829 on the 2024 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, Patagonia, and many other household-name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"At MORE Surface Care, our commitment to innovation, business performance, and win/win thinking with our key stakeholders is what drives us every day," says Steve Wolf, Co-Founder and CEO. "MORE® AntiEtch® has been an industry game-changer and has fueled our growth since its introduction in 2018. Using marble in luxury kitchens, hotels, and commercial spaces is now possible without the age-old concerns of etching and staining. None of our success would be possible without the unwavering commitment of everyone on our team—from product development and manufacturing to marketing, sales, and finance, everyone has made a difference. We feel like we're just getting started and are excited to continue expanding our business by developing new products, adding new distribution channels, and joining forces with strategic partners."