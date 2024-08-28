Terratinta Group's Micro. introduces the Typic collection. A project that draws inspiration from the world of craftsmanship. A “perfectly imperfect” surface that combines old and new, traditional and experimental. Colored squares make up cladding that reflect a new perception of the spaces around us: the watchword is flexibility, the rooms become spaces that can be programmed to serve multiple purposes. The compositional result offers colored surfaces that express different atmospheres by creating multiple combinations in the 13 Micro chromatic tones.

