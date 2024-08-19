Beautiful color banding of opaque glass with some translucence evokes the look of semi-precious stone in these handcrafted tiles from Lunada Bay Tile.

Hand-Crafted Glass Tiles

Paper Face Mounted

70% Post-Consumer Recycled Glass

Available for use in Custom Blends

20 Patterns/ 16 Colors/ two Finishes

Geological patterns are the rock stars of today's design. As the name suggests, the Agate glass series is evocative of the semi-precious stone found in volcanic formations. Agate's colorful, handcrafted banding visually combines the solidarity of stone, the translucency of air, and the fluidity of water.

