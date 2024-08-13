LEXINGTON, KY -- Panaria Ceramica is proud to introduce ‘Contemporary’, a new series that marries the sophistication of modern design with the raw, natural allure of the French stone from Bourgogne and the untamed landscapes of Nevada. This collection stands as a testament to the harmony between man-made artistry and the organic elegance of nature.

The ‘Contemporary’ palette features five nature-inspired hues, each designed to elevate the atmosphere of any space: Chic White, Edge Gray, Mod Beige, Nu Taupe and Vogue Dark Gray.

To inspire creativity, ‘Contemporary’ also includes accessory tiles in warm or cool mixes, adorned with complementary geometric patterns in varied hues of beige, light gray, white and cool gray. And, for a unique look, a new leather finish in the 24- x 48-inch format has been introduced. Further extending the boundaries of design, 20mm structured porcelain tiles are included in the line to coordinate and enhance outdoor spaces.

Micah Hand, director of marketing and product management, expressed his enthusiasm for the new collection: “We are excited to present the elegance of Italian-designed products proudly made in the USA. Our latest creation, Contemporary, is a refined stone blend crafted in soft, neutral tones that capture the essence of nature's beauty. With intricate details and an organic aesthetic, it offers a fresh perspective and delivers sophisticated looks and high-quality products that our customers value.”

For more information, please visit https://www.panaria.us/collection/contemporary/