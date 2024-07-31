PHILADELPHIA, PA -- AAA Distributor, one of the nation’s largest distributors of flooring, kitchen and bath products, is proud to announce the grand reopening of its newly remodeled showroom, located at 2501 Grant Ave, Philadelphia, PA. For more than 15 years, AAA Distributor has been committed to elevating the customer experience: this extensive renovation with an immersive and interactive space allows wholesalers and professional contractors to engage with multiple brands and products in stock like never before.

The showroom now boasts a sleek modern aesthetic characterized by open spaces, clean lines and an inviting atmosphere. Natural light, high quality, sustainable material and innovative architectural elements create a warm and welcoming environment. Unique to this showroom are dedicated private consultation areas for personalized service alongside cutting-edge technology, including virtual and augmented reality stations for an enhanced shopping experience.

“We believe in making our customers' experiences interactive and informative,” said Michael Neal, president of AAA Distributor. “We are excited to unveil our remodeled showroom, which reflects our ongoing commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction. This new space is designed to inspire and engage our customers in a whole new way.”

Whether professional contractors, wholesalers, DIYers, pro-installers, homeowners or online shoppers, the latest technology lets them visualize products in their own spaces. AAA Distributor’s interactive displays provide detailed information about each product, including features, specifications and real-life applications, to assist customers in making informed decisions. The showroom also has a section dedicated to its newly launched category of in stock fiberglass doors.

The company’s commitment to sustainability is reflected in the showroom remodel with eco-friendly approaches and materials, from energy-efficient lighting to sustainable building materials. Every aspect of the renovation has been planned with the environment in mind, reinforcing AAA Distributor’s dedication to sustainability.

AAA Distributor is thrilled to invite its customers to visit its showroom at 2501 Grant Ave., Philadelphia, PA, and discover the future of home design and renovation by experiencing the transformed space and reinvigorating their shopping experience with multiple brands available. The remodeled showroom is a testament to AAA Distributor’s commitment to innovation, design, and customer satisfaction.

For more information on what is available at the Philadelphia warehouse, please visit www.usadistributor.com, where you can also choose from a selection of in stock products with nationwide shipping.