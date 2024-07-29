JACKSON, MS – The National Tile Contractors Association (NTCA) will be holding a Substrate Prep GPTP and GPTP Installation two-day training session on Wednesday, July 31 and Thursday, August 1, 2024 at Floor & Décor in Springfield, PA. Attendees will learn how use the ANSI A108 standards and TCNA Handbook to address real world challenges in hands-on installations focusing on substrate examination and preparation for setting gauged porcelain tiles/panels/slabs. Learn more details about the events and register here.